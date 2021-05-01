Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,444,645 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 208,533 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 0.5% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Intel worth $156,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $681,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 43.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.