Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $198.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to report sales of $198.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $198.49 million to $198.50 million. Inter Parfums reported sales of $144.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year sales of $703.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $709.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $777.95 million, with estimates ranging from $769.80 million to $786.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $158,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $177,168.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,100 shares of company stock worth $819,932 in the last 90 days. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.60. The stock had a trading volume of 74,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,329. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $36.46 and a 52-week high of $77.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 73.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

