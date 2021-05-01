Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price objective lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $133.00 to $134.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ICE. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.77.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.71. 3,183,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.40. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $87.51 and a twelve month high of $121.96. The company has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,831 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,653 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,781,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 33,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

