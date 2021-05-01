International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Sets New 12-Month High at $148.76

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $148.76 and last traded at $143.32, with a volume of 153653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.00.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.33 and its 200 day moving average is $124.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,689 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $1,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit