International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Sets New 12-Month High at $148.76

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $148.76 and last traded at $143.32, with a volume of 153653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.00.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.33 and its 200 day moving average is $124.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,689 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $1,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.