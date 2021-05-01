Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.95

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.95 and traded as high as C$30.49. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at C$30.25, with a volume of 294,416 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 19.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$28.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.95.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$448.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$145,603.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,342,459.66. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$60,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,743,116.20.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

