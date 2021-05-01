IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of IntriCon stock opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.09, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. IntriCon has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $28.16.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that IntriCon will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $559,188.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIN. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of IntriCon by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 848,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,359,000 after purchasing an additional 75,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IntriCon by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 33,170 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in IntriCon by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 572,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 31,277 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 17,646 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

