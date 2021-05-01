Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $825.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $690.00 to $825.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ISRG. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $805.95.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $865.00 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $492.00 and a 12 month high of $893.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $772.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $761.81. The stock has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,580.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,800 shares of company stock valued at $35,386,126. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.5% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

