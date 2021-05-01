Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PDP stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,270. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $58.96 and a one year high of $93.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,536,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,852,000 after purchasing an additional 60,740 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,286,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,850,000 after purchasing an additional 41,527 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,179,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,478,000 after purchasing an additional 555,942 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 497,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,618,000 after purchasing an additional 71,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 15,412.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 456,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,018,000 after purchasing an additional 453,131 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

