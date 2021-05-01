Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Shares Up 0.2%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.64 and last traded at $25.64. Approximately 293 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

