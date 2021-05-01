Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 76.3% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $30.28. The company had a trading volume of 38,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,385. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.168 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $270,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $736,000.

