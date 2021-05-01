IQeon Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last week, IQeon has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.88 or 0.00005012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IQeon has a market capitalization of $15.83 million and $1.03 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00067722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00019639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00069087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.07 or 0.00826086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00095628 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00047360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

