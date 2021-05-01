Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 11,351.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,053 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM opened at $40.12 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.22, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 7,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $262,512.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,319.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $51,234.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,556 shares of company stock worth $1,218,292 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

