iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the March 31st total of 7,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,537,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $113.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.54. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $123.09.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.