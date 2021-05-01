iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,600 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the March 31st total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of AIA stock opened at $92.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.29 and a 200-day moving average of $89.36. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $102.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

