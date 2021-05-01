iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Shares Acquired by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 178.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF stock opened at $92.21 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.36.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.