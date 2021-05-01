iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Raised by Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 6.1% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 535,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,598,000 after purchasing an additional 59,482 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $74.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.35. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

