iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Capital Financial Planning LLC

Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.3% of Capital Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.35. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

