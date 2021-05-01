iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 43.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,454,000 after acquiring an additional 628,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,573,000 after buying an additional 2,058,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after buying an additional 4,121,408 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 266,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,628,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,184 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.35. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

