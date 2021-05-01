iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Tuttle Tactical Management’s 10th Largest Position

Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 159.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 1.3% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $95.51 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $62.26 and a one year high of $96.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.94.

