iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Goldstein Munger & Associates’ 2nd Largest Position

Goldstein Munger & Associates lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,389 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 9.3% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $33,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 103,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $78.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.44. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

