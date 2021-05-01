iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 89,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

IWR opened at $77.70 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $78.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average is $69.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

