iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is PFG Advisors’ 9th Largest Position

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $418.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.09. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $275.00 and a one year high of $422.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.