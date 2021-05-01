Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Short Interest Down 41.9% in April

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director William H. Everett sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $139,444.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,014.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Issuer Direct by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter valued at $506,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Issuer Direct by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $27.73. 33,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,552. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $104.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 million. Analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

