Itaú Unibanco (ITUB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. On average, analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.94. Itaú Unibanco has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.009 per share. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Separately, Grupo Santander cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

