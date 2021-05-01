ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

ITT stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.31. 419,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,548. ITT has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ITT will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $760,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth $84,951,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 625,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,197,000 after acquiring an additional 360,258 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in ITT by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 782,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,383,000 after acquiring an additional 296,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ITT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,494,000 after acquiring an additional 186,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

