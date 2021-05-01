J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,460.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,168.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1,906.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,296.01 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

