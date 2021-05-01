Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) will report $3.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.52 billion and the lowest is $3.46 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group reported sales of $3.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year sales of $14.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 billion to $14.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.14 billion to $15.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering Group.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.85.

NYSE J opened at $133.61 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $138.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

In other news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,767,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,451,000 after buying an additional 716,744 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,388,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 984,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,266,000 after buying an additional 192,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,202,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 788,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,967,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jacobs Engineering Group (J)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.