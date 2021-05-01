Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “
JAGX stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $4.47.
About Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. Its products include Canalevia, Equilevia, and Neonorm. It operates through the Human Health and Animal Health segments. The Human Health segment manufactures human products and the ongoing advertising of Mytesi, which is used for the symptomatic relief of non-infectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
