JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.80 EPS

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.57) by $1.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ JAKK traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.39. 287,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,555. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40. JAKKS Pacific has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $57.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 16th.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Earnings History for JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit