JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.80 EPS

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.57) by $1.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ JAKK traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.39. 287,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,555. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40. JAKKS Pacific has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $57.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 16th.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

