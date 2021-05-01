Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) to “Buy”

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

NYCB has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.74.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 299.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 51,128 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 250.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 411,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 293,892 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 83.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 105.5% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,207,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 619,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

