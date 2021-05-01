JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.92 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will announce sales of $29.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.31 billion to $30.28 billion. JD.com posted sales of $20.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year sales of $143.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.72 billion to $147.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $174.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $168.88 billion to $183.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

JD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,565,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JD traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.36. 6,386,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,178,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $40.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.01.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

