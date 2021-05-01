Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wingstop in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.88.

Shares of WING stock opened at $158.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 165.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

