Jefferies Financial Group Comments on AGNC Investment Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of AGNC Investment in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.31.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AGNC. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $17.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 0.96. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82.

The company also recently announced a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 8.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 669.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

