Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.44). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$65.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.09 million.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday.

TSE:AUP opened at C$16.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a current ratio of 13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.14. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$14.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.23.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

