Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) Short Interest Update

Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the March 31st total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ JYAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,576. Jiya Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Jiya Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jiya Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Jiya Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,150,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Jiya Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,059,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jiya Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,690,000.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

