John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) PT Raised to $165.00

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on JBT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Shares of JBT opened at $145.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.49. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 8.06%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total value of $32,888.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $228,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,496.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,569 shares of company stock worth $1,245,537 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,950,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,754,000 after buying an additional 234,222 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,060,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,322 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,162,000 after buying an additional 86,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 893,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,120,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.