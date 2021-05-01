JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 25 Price Target

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 25 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ABBN. Barclays set a CHF 26 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 37.50 target price on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 23.50 target price on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 23 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 27.13.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Analyst Recommendations for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit