JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) by 240.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Alerus Financial were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 99.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 43,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,581,000 after acquiring an additional 50,071 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $499.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.68. Alerus Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $34.70.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Alerus Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

