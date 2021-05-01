JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 8,041 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,481 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,634,000 after purchasing an additional 79,058 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,622,000 after acquiring an additional 205,146 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Agilysys by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 631,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,234,000 after acquiring an additional 366,326 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 489,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,790,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 128,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $150,700.00. Also, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $452,000.00. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

AGYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of AGYS opened at $50.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.58. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $64.09. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

