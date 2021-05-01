JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000.

NYSEARCA RWR opened at $102.25 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $65.72 and a 52-week high of $102.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.22 and a 200-day moving average of $88.93.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

