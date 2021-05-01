JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,900 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,923 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHBI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ SHBI opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The company has a market cap of $197.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shore Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.