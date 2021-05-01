JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.21 Million Position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 294.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,752 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 50,563 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The First of Long Island were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The First of Long Island in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The First of Long Island in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in The First of Long Island in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $506.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.53. The First of Long Island Co. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 43.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.