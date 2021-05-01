JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.48% of Covenant Logistics Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $361.37 million, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.24. Covenant Logistics Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVLG has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

