JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,112 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $971,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,903,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,155,462 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78.

