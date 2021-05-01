JTC (LON:JTC) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on JTC from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 765 ($9.99) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of JTC stock traded up GBX 42 ($0.55) on Friday, hitting GBX 673 ($8.79). The stock had a trading volume of 1,727,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,757. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 626.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 588.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £824.57 million and a P/E ratio of 74.78. JTC has a twelve month low of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 674 ($8.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.82, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.35 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from JTC’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. JTC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

About JTC

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and other administration services.

