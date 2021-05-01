K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KBL. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.57.

TSE KBL opened at C$46.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$489.90 million and a P/E ratio of 129.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.20. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$24.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$50.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.10 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.20%.

K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

