Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 9.11. The firm has a market cap of $475.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $14.68.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 593,270 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,142,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 370,570 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 601,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 82,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 169,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 70,141 shares during the last quarter. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

