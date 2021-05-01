KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) SVP Andreas Maetzel Sells 88,030 Shares

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) SVP Andreas Maetzel sold 88,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,225,398.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,509.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andreas Maetzel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 27th, Andreas Maetzel sold 11,017 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $284,128.43.

Shares of KALV opened at $24.97 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $606.97 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%. Equities analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

KALV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $21,036,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $10,692,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $10,206,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,113,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after buying an additional 198,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $939,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

