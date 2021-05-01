KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,832 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $34,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,518,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 17.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 14.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 115,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,364,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $326.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $236.32 and a 1-year high of $340.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.33.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,118 shares of company stock worth $4,771,584 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

