KBC Group NV Grows Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 466,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $29,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $4,856,705.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,310,063. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.81. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

